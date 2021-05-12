Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $354.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.13 and a fifty-two week high of $369.20. The company has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.62.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.78.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

