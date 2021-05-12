TRON (TRX) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 12th. TRON has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion and $4.44 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TRON has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000975 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002245 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000545 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 162.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

