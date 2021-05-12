BitBall Price Hits $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $1.05 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,406.86 or 1.00545039 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00046823 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00011120 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.99 or 0.00224571 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003919 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

