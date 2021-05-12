Diageo (LON:DGE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,326.00

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,326 ($43.45) and last traded at GBX 3,323 ($43.42), with a volume of 974316 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,190 ($41.68).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,450 ($45.07) target price on Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays set a GBX 3,570 ($46.64) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,309.33 ($43.24).

The stock has a market cap of £77.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,160.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,975.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 270 shares of company stock valued at $852,288.

About Diageo (LON:DGE)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

