ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Reaches $0.0076 on Top Exchanges

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 12th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. ChatCoin has a market cap of $5.23 million and approximately $939,141.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,406.86 or 1.00545039 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00046823 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00011120 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.99 or 0.00224571 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003919 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.