NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Market Cap Hits $530,626.85

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,076.32 or 0.01918541 BTC on exchanges. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market capitalization of $530,626.85 and approximately $1,076.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00084474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00018858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.51 or 0.00917121 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00062912 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002099 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00062666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00109479 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 493 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using U.S. dollars.

