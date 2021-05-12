Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,570 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,219% compared to the typical daily volume of 119 put options.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.92. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -738.88, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.82%.

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at $348,528.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Perrigo by 435.1% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 44,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 36,308 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 405,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter worth $1,298,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 87.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 85,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 74.9% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRGO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.