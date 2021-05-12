Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,570 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,219% compared to the typical daily volume of 119 put options.
Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.92. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -738.88, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at $348,528.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Perrigo by 435.1% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 44,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 36,308 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 405,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter worth $1,298,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 87.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 85,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 74.9% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRGO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.
Perrigo Company Profile
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.
