Moneynet Trading Down 12.1% Over Last Week (MNC)

Moneynet (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 84.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One Moneynet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Moneynet has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. Moneynet has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Moneynet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.13 or 0.00663312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006913 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007080 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000173 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Moneynet Coin Profile

Moneynet (CRYPTO:MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Moneynet’s total supply is 27,967,628,448 coins and its circulating supply is 3,662,307,217 coins. The official website for Moneynet is moneynet.io . Moneynet’s official message board is medium.com/@moneynet . Moneynet’s official Twitter account is @gotmoneynet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moneynet is /r/mncio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Buying and Selling Moneynet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneynet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moneynet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moneynet using one of the exchanges listed above.

