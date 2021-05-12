Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Greggs plc (LON:GRG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,658.75 ($21.67).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Monday.

GRG stock opened at GBX 2,478.46 ($32.38) on Wednesday. Greggs has a 52 week low of GBX 1,113 ($14.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,731 ($35.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.52 billion and a PE ratio of -192.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,282.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,967.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70.

In other news, insider Richard Hutton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,250 ($29.40), for a total transaction of £22,500 ($29,396.39). Also, insider Roger Whiteside sold 85,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,088 ($27.28), for a total value of £1,786,430.16 ($2,333,982.44). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,562 shares of company stock worth $244,693,991.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

