Bitgear (GEAR) Price Hits $0.0430 on Top Exchanges

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. One Bitgear coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Bitgear has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and $10,321.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitgear has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.14 or 0.00606296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00069743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.66 or 0.00247154 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $663.93 or 0.01183458 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00034809 BTC.

About Bitgear

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,498,647 coins. Bitgear’s official message board is medium.com/bitgear . The official website for Bitgear is www.bitgear.io . Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitgear

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitgear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitgear using one of the exchanges listed above.

