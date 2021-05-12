PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $755.00

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $755.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can now be bought for about $7.94 or 0.00014149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PieDAO DEFI++ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.14 or 0.00606296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00069743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.66 or 0.00247154 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $663.93 or 0.01183458 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00034809 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official website is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033 . PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi . The official message board for PieDAO DEFI++ is medium.com/piedao

Buying and Selling PieDAO DEFI++

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DEFI++ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DEFI++USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DEFI++ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DEFI++ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.