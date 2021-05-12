Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $71.32 million and approximately $977.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 31.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00065162 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00043184 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00014911 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006712 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 458,804,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

