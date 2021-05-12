Ruff (RUFF) Price Hits $0.0175

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. During the last week, Ruff has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. Ruff has a market cap of $17.15 million and $5.75 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruff coin can currently be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00084474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00018858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.51 or 0.00917121 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00062912 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002099 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00062666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00109479 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff (CRYPTO:RUFF) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 coins. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ruff Chain combines the Internet of Things technology with the blockchain. It contains a distributed operating system and an open main chain, connecting peer to peer network and consensus mechanism from the virtual world to reality. Traditional blockchain forgo Availability over Consistency and Partition Tolerance, however, Ruff enabled Availability through the combination of Edge Computing and blockchain, making Availability available, and thus meeting the requirements of elastic real-time requirements. Our goal is to solve the problem of trusted operations and onerous operations between IoT systems in different domains, thus creating an open Ruff Chain Ecosystem. As an architecture combining blockchain and internet of things (IoT), Ruff Chain includes a public chain for development as well as a distributed operating system. It extends the point-to-point network and consensus mechanism from the virtual to the real world and promotes the notion of atomic flow by information flow. RUFF Tokens, validated by virtual currency contracts, are placed in the Ruff Chain; they are the standards for incentivizing, consuming, and trading in the Ruff Chain community. “

Ruff Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

