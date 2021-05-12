Texas Permanent School Fund Has $8.02 Million Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Nordson were worth $8,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Nordson by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,840,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Nordson by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDSN opened at $207.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $153.01 and a 1 year high of $223.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $1,882,517.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total value of $1,050,983.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,746.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.60.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

