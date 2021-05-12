Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,789 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Lithia Motors worth $7,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAD. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.42.

In other news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total transaction of $5,030,122.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,598 shares in the company, valued at $89,517,422.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $2,063,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,598,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,894. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAD opened at $365.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.38 and a 52 week high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.90%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

