William Blair Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Public Education in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

APEI has been the subject of several other reports. Truist began coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Public Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $494.41 million, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.59.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

