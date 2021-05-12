Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cable One were worth $7,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cable One by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 757,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,830,000 after acquiring an additional 23,934 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Cable One by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 164,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,275,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Cable One by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 112,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,236,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cable One by 355.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,205,000 after acquiring an additional 86,256 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cable One by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,043,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CABO shares. Truist raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,017.30.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,739.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,799.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,953.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,682.44 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. Cable One’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

