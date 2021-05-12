CNA Financial Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CNA Financial in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. William Blair also issued estimates for CNA Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. CNA Financial had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

CNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NYSE:CNA opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. CNA Financial has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $49.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $456,276.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,393.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas Worman sold 9,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $423,895.82. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CNA Financial by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,611,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,770,000 after acquiring an additional 470,241 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,315,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CNA Financial by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,354,000 after buying an additional 192,798 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CNA Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,898,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,814,000 after buying an additional 163,232 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,266,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,503,000 after purchasing an additional 141,130 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

