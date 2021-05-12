Head to Head Survey: Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) and OneSoft Solutions (OTCMKTS:OSSIF)

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) and OneSoft Solutions (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cantaloupe and OneSoft Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cantaloupe 0 0 3 0 3.00 OneSoft Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cantaloupe currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.00%. Given Cantaloupe’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cantaloupe is more favorable than OneSoft Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.6% of Cantaloupe shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Cantaloupe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cantaloupe and OneSoft Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cantaloupe -22.78% -22.76% -12.63% OneSoft Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cantaloupe and OneSoft Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cantaloupe $163.20 million 4.65 -$40.60 million ($0.39) -27.38 OneSoft Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

OneSoft Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cantaloupe.

Summary

Cantaloupe beats OneSoft Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc., a software and payments company, provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company is transforming the unattended retail community by offering integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to enhance consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, as well as providing retailers with control and visibility over operations and inventory. Its customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, gas and car charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, kiosks, amusements, and others. The company was formerly known as USA Technologies, Inc. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Castles Technology. Cantaloupe Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

OneSoft Solutions Company Profile

OneSoft Solutions Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform and services, which includes machine learning, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to prevent pipeline failures. The company was formerly known as Serenic Corporation and changed its name to OneSoft Solutions Inc. in July 2014. OneSoft Solutions Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

