Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 11,468 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,897 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 11,468 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 16,008 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 420,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

Shares of CLF opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.36 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.90.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

