Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) released its earnings results on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 15.32% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%.

EPM opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53. Evolution Petroleum has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $124.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Several research firms recently commented on EPM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Evolution Petroleum from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

