-$1.14 EPS Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will announce earnings per share of ($1.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.30). Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.37) to ($2.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.09) to ($2.36). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.05 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $991.45 million, a PE ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 0.54. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $40.32 and a one year high of $58.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.65.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

