JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JDSPY opened at $12.93 on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.44.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

