Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to Post $0.55 EPS

Analysts forecast that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.53. Genpact reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $950.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.93 million.

G has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Genpact has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $3,150,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,362.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,447. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of G. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the third quarter worth about $812,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 14,818 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE G opened at $45.35 on Friday. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average of $41.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.56%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

