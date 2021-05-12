Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Orrstown Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $3.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average of $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $274.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $24.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 17,049 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 13,994 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

