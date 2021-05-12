Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $362.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $359.00 to $362.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ANET. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $333.85.

NYSE ANET opened at $326.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $331.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $312.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.41.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.96, for a total transaction of $442,695.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,045.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.47, for a total value of $1,057,777.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,961.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,147 shares of company stock worth $23,510,941 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

