Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Morgan Stanley

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RBLX. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.43.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $77.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.98. Roblox has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $83.41.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $2,824,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $259,000.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

