Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $108.73

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.73 and last traded at $107.52, with a volume of 4615 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.05.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.47.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.32. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $283,296,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 10.0% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,571,000 after acquiring an additional 130,371 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Lennar by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,297,000 after acquiring an additional 88,065 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Lennar by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,058,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,106,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Lennar by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,012,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,191,000 after acquiring an additional 90,195 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

