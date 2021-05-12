Brokers Offer Predictions for Albemarle Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Albemarle in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Loop Capital raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.78.

Albemarle stock opened at $160.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.06 and a 200 day moving average of $148.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a one year low of $56.17 and a one year high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.83%.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 in the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 172.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 367.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.