Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 16,250 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.86, for a total value of $4,222,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,238.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total transaction of $14,762,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total transaction of $13,736,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $239.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.94. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $323.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.62 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVNA. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Carvana by 13.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Carvana by 150.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at $3,805,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

