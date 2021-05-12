zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €230.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been given a €230.00 ($270.59) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. zooplus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €221.86 ($261.01).

ETR ZO1 opened at €230.20 ($270.82) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €250.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is €194.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.33. zooplus has a fifty-two week low of €123.40 ($145.18) and a fifty-two week high of €274.80 ($323.29).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

