NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) received a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 4.46% from the company’s previous close.

NOEJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NORMA Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €45.78 ($53.86).

ETR:NOEJ opened at €43.96 ($51.72) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €42.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €39.62. NORMA Group has a 52-week low of €19.03 ($22.39) and a 52-week high of €47.98 ($56.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 94.13.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

