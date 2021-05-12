NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) received a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 4.46% from the company’s previous close.

NOEJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NORMA Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €45.78 ($53.86).

ETR:NOEJ opened at €43.96 ($51.72) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €42.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €39.62. NORMA Group has a 52-week low of €19.03 ($22.39) and a 52-week high of €47.98 ($56.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 94.13.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

