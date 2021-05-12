Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €30.00 Price Target for Jenoptik (ETR:JEN)

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been given a €30.00 ($35.29) target price by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JEN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €28.43 ($33.45).

Get Jenoptik alerts:

ETR:JEN opened at €23.04 ($27.11) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.74. Jenoptik has a 1 year low of €19.04 ($22.40) and a 1 year high of €30.22 ($35.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.