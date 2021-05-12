UBS Group Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €4.70 Price Target

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) received a €4.70 ($5.53) price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 18.53% from the company’s previous close.

CBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €4.20 ($4.94) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.40 ($6.35) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.58 ($6.57).

Commerzbank stock opened at €5.77 ($6.79) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion and a PE ratio of -2.48. Commerzbank has a one year low of €2.81 ($3.31) and a one year high of €5.96 ($7.01).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

