Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Receives $4.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.25 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Clarkson Capital lifted their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NYSE:DSX opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $377.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.41. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 million. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 78.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSX. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 393.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 152,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 121,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 545.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 167,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 141,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

