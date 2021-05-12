William Blair Reiterates Market Perform Rating for American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group (NYSE:AIG)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for American International Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AIG. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $50.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.87. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American International Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in American International Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 98,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in American International Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 115,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 18,735 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in American International Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 389,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in American International Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

