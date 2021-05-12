Matthew Eliot Clark Sells 4,000 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $255,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,108.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Eliot Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

On Friday, March 12th, Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $61.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average is $46.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAKE. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,765 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.