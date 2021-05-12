Insider Buying: Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) CFO Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) CFO Brian E. Donley acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $21,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,609.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SVC opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.06%.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Service Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.