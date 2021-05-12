Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Lifted to “Buy” at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $100.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $72.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Comerica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.18.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $77.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.05 and a 200 day moving average of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comerica will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

In related news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $848,186. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Comerica by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.