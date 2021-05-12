Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Stellantis to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of STLA opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. Stellantis has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $19.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.61.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.3813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This is a boost from Stellantis’s previous — dividend of $0.12.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth $73,695,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth about $427,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter worth $58,000. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at $1,641,000.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

