Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its price objective lifted by Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.90.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.11. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.02 million. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Scientific Games will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Scientific Games by 14,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

