United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) CEO Sells $150,399.99 in Stock

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) CEO Brian D. Young sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $150,399.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,442 shares in the company, valued at $487,812.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

UBOH stock opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. United Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 15.85%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bancshares stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,639 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.67% of United Bancshares worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

