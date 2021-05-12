Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) EVP David Fasanella Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) EVP David Fasanella acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $16,460.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,790.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Fasanella also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

On Wednesday, March 17th, David Fasanella acquired 1,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $15,660.00.

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average is $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.48 million, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $16.92.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 18.99%. Analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.