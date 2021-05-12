Steven P. Kent Acquires 589 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director Steven P. Kent bought 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.51 per share, with a total value of $13,847.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BY opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BY. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. 36.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

