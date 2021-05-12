Avestar Capital LLC Takes $395,000 Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIV. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 78,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 23.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 346,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.97%.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1707 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.7%. This is an increase from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.97%.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.