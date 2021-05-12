Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $12,216,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,029,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 147,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 3,252.1% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 175,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after buying an additional 170,216 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 37,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,449,220 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BERY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.53. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $69.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

