T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Raised to $146.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $145.00 to $146.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $146.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $138.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $91.50 and a twelve month high of $140.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.44 and its 200-day moving average is $127.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,021,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 206,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,392,494 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,031,505,000 after acquiring an additional 463,813 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $3,012,719,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,173,934,000 after acquiring an additional 635,362 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,082,743,000 after acquiring an additional 818,849 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $965,323,000 after acquiring an additional 712,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

