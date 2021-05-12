Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.43.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $125.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $55.72 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The company has a market capitalization of $154.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.27 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.43.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

