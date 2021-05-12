NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $192.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $140.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded NIKE from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup cut NIKE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Williams Financial Group started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.31.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE stock opened at $137.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.14. NIKE has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $216.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.35, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.