Domtar Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:UFS)

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 6,098 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,794% compared to the average daily volume of 322 call options.

In other news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $3,299,589.16. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Domtar by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,014,000 after buying an additional 264,875 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Domtar by 1,793.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 11,892 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Domtar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Domtar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Domtar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

UFS stock opened at $55.38 on Wednesday. Domtar has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 1.93.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Domtar will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domtar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

